A popular pub in the Yorkshire Dales is due to reopen later this month, after soaring energy costs forced the owners to close it over the winter.

Locals were dismayed when The Farmers Arms in the village of Muker was shut in November.

Owners Andrew and Mandy Gascoigne claimed they were being “held to ransom” by their energy supplier, as they were hit with several bill hikes and then asked to pay £1,500 for December’s usage, even though the pub was closed and the power was switched off.

But they have agreed to reopen on Wednesday, March 22, after the supplier offered a reduced monthly rate that is fixed it until November.

Andrew Gascoigne and his wife Mandy own The Farmers Arms in the village of Muker. Picture: Gary Longbottom

The traditional village pub will be open from Wednesday to Sunday each week, serving a range of drinks and hot meals.

But the couple are now struggling to find staff who will be able to help when large groups of tourists arrive in the summer months.

“We are looking forward to opening again and we’ve already had a lot of people phoning up to make bookings,” said Mr Gascoigne.

“But I don’t know how we’re going to cope if it will just be me and my wife.

“We just can’t find anybody at the moment, it’s been a nightmare. We’re looking for a couple of people, but I’d be happy to have one.”

Last month, The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) warned around 2,000 pubs could be forced to close if the Government does not step with a “lifeline”.

The trade association said said pub landlords and breweries are struggling with the soaring cost of energy, alcohol and food, while customers are spending less because the cost of living has hit a 40-year high.

Some have resorted to shutting their pubs, temporarily or permanently, closing their kitchens, reducing opening hours and making redundancies to cut costs.

They have also been told the discount they receive from the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme is due to be cut in April.

The BBPA said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must pledge to support the industry by announcing another freeze on alcohol duties from August, as well as significantly increasing the planned 5 per cent discount on draught beer sold in pubs.