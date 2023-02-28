Fascinating photos show women in Yorkshire working hard in the 20th century in various industries including sports, politics, transport, engineering and labour
Many women were known to rebel against societal norms, particularly women of Yorkshire, who have forged on to carve impressive careers over the last century - these are some of the photos from the 20th century of Yorkshire women working hard.
Various careers were seen as inappropriate for women 100 years ago, but that never stopped the women of Yorkshire.
These photos unveil the gruelling work of female engineers, steel foundry workers, a motor vehicle driver, footballers and golfers.
Numerous women took part in the Leeds municipal workers’ strike in 1914 and then there were trailblazing women, like Alice Beacon, the Labour MP for Leeds, who paved the way for women to take their place in politics.