Fascinating photos show women in Yorkshire working hard in the 20th century in various industries including sports, politics, transport, engineering and labour

Many women were known to rebel against societal norms, particularly women of Yorkshire, who have forged on to carve impressive careers over the last century - these are some of the photos from the 20th century of Yorkshire women working hard.

By Liana Jacob
Various careers were seen as inappropriate for women 100 years ago, but that never stopped the women of Yorkshire.

These photos unveil the gruelling work of female engineers, steel foundry workers, a motor vehicle driver, footballers and golfers.

Numerous women took part in the Leeds municipal workers’ strike in 1914 and then there were trailblazing women, like Alice Beacon, the Labour MP for Leeds, who paved the way for women to take their place in politics.

1. Edlington Women's Football Team

Edlington Women's Football players received instructions from coach James Bott during a training session in May 1939 at the playing fields in Edlington, Doncaster.

2. Female steel foundry worker

A female steel foundry worker in full protective clothing uses an oxy ferraline torch to weld in January 1943 at the Park Gate Iron and Steel Company in Rotherham.

3. Motor service vehicle driver

One of 12 women of Britain who were licensed to drive motor service vehicles, Mrs H. A. Hudson of St. Michael 's-lane, Hadingly, Leeds, who drove a bus. One thing she wouldn't do was wear masculine clothes on the job.

4. Leeds municipal strike of 1914

Ladies in a milliner's shop choosing a hat by oil lamp due to a shortage of gas in Leeds, during the Leeds municipal workers strike in 1914.

