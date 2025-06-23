Man dies after crash between pick up truck and Land Rover in Yorkshire village

A man has died after a crash between a pick up truck and a Land Rover on a rural Yorkshire road.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Sheriff Hutton Road, between Sheriff Hutton and Strensall, on Saturday (Jun 21) shortly after 11pm due to a crash.

The collision involved a red Toyota Hilux travelling southbound and a black Land Rover Defender travelling northbound.

The 44-year-old passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants of the two vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle prior to the incident, or may have relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward.If you can help, please contact us via email at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Please quote reference number 12250112805 when providing any information.