Man dies after crash between pick up truck and Land Rover in Yorkshire village
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Sheriff Hutton Road, between Sheriff Hutton and Strensall, on Saturday (Jun 21) shortly after 11pm due to a crash.
The collision involved a red Toyota Hilux travelling southbound and a black Land Rover Defender travelling northbound.
The 44-year-old passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other occupants of the two vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle prior to the incident, or may have relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward.If you can help, please contact us via email at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
“Please quote reference number 12250112805 when providing any information.
“The road was closed overnight to allow emergency services to carry out their work and reopened on Sunday afternoon.”
