There are plenty of ways to honour the father figures in our lives, whether you take him for a free drink and dessert at Yorkshire Wildlife Park or take him on an adventure at Gulliver’s Valley. Father’s Day falls on a Sunday, June 18 and the day is all about celebrating one’s father, or father figure, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.
In the UK, Father’s Day is commemorated on the third Sunday of June each year. There are plenty of venues in Yorkshire planning fun activities for children and their families this weekend.
Some of the best theme parks and wildlife parks will be offering free admission and treats for fathers this weekend.
Yorkshire attractions where dads can enter for free for Father’s Day
Gulliver’s Valley
Adults enter the theme park for free throughout Father’s Day weekend when accompanied by at least one full paying child.
This offer is available at Gulliver’s on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
The family can experience a wonderful weekend full of family rides, shows and attractions where you can build life-long memories.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
You can spend Father’s Day weekend at The Yorkshire Hive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park which is offering a free pint or dessert for a dad, grandad, or father figure.
Dads can enjoy a meal at either Evolution Experience restaurant or Wilds Cafe Bistro on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
This offer includes a free dessert or drought pint or soft drink when purchasing 2 Adult or Children’s main courses.
Studfold
Father figures, dads and grandads can visit Studfold Adventure Trail for a day.
With the added treat of the Fairy and Pixie Adventure event also running this time of year on the trail, families can explore the Nidderdale countryside and discover all the mysteries of the magical woodland folk.
There will also be crafty goings on throughout the day.
Flamingo Land
Flamingo Land is also hosting a Father’s Day extravaganza this weekend on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
There will be free admission for all dads on both days with a minimum of one paying adult per booking and one free of charge admission for each dad with every adult general admission purchased.
Dads will also get a complimentary pint of house lager, beer or cider with an adult main meal order at The Coach House and non alcoholic beverages will be available as an alternative.