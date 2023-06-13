Father’s Day is approaching so to celebrate fathers everywhere, here are some theme parks and wildlife parks inviting dads for free to enter.

There are plenty of ways to honour the father figures in our lives, whether you take him for a free drink and dessert at Yorkshire Wildlife Park or take him on an adventure at Gulliver’s Valley. Father’s Day falls on a Sunday, June 18 and the day is all about celebrating one’s father, or father figure, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

In the UK, Father’s Day is commemorated on the third Sunday of June each year. There are plenty of venues in Yorkshire planning fun activities for children and their families this weekend.

Some of the best theme parks and wildlife parks will be offering free admission and treats for fathers this weekend.

Gulliver's Valley. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Yorkshire attractions where dads can enter for free for Father’s Day

Gulliver’s Valley

Adults enter the theme park for free throughout Father’s Day weekend when accompanied by at least one full paying child.

This offer is available at Gulliver’s on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

Flamingo Land. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

The family can experience a wonderful weekend full of family rides, shows and attractions where you can build life-long memories.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

You can spend Father’s Day weekend at The Yorkshire Hive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park which is offering a free pint or dessert for a dad, grandad, or father figure.

Dads can enjoy a meal at either Evolution Experience restaurant or Wilds Cafe Bistro on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

Red Pandas at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

This offer includes a free dessert or drought pint or soft drink when purchasing 2 Adult or Children’s main courses.

Studfold

Father figures, dads and grandads can visit Studfold Adventure Trail for a day.

With the added treat of the Fairy and Pixie Adventure event also running this time of year on the trail, families can explore the Nidderdale countryside and discover all the mysteries of the magical woodland folk.

There will also be crafty goings on throughout the day.

Flamingo Land

Flamingo Land is also hosting a Father’s Day extravaganza this weekend on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

There will be free admission for all dads on both days with a minimum of one paying adult per booking and one free of charge admission for each dad with every adult general admission purchased.