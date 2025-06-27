'Fear meant I didn't come out until three years ago' Dame Kelly Holmes tells Nicola Adams in new LGBT Sport Podcast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode of the LGBT Sport Podcast launched on BBC Sounds yesterday and featured Nicola chatting to Dame Kelly about her experiences, including her career in the military

In the podcast, she says: “I was into sport before I joined the army, it was my life. And then I wanted a career in the forces, but I realised I was gay quite early on.

“At the time, you could get kicked out of the army, jailed, and lose you long service medals – which take a minimum of five years to get.

Nicola Adams chats to Dame Kelly Holmes about her career in the military, winning two Olympic Gold Medals, and her coming out journey, in the new LGBT Sport Podcast. Photo: BBC

“The thought of that was just terrifying to me at 22. So of course, it manifested itself into fear – which is why I only came out three years ago. But I loved my career. You have a love-hate relationship with lots of things, right?”

Dame Kelly also speaks about her trepidation leading up to her double-gold medal win in the Athens 2004 Olympic games, saying: “I previously ruptured my calf completely from side to side.

"I tore my Achilles. And in Athens, ironically hobbled down the track thinking that's it's over.

“That whole Olympics was based on ‘I cannot get injured’. Because of all the ups and downs in my career, I never actually knew what I was best at.

“I believed I could win two medals, but I never thought about winning two golds. It wasn’t that I disbelieved it. I just didn’t want to believe it too much.”

The new podcast features positive, inclusive and inspiring stories from across LGBTQ+ sporting communities.

Nicola, who was the first ever woman to win a boxing gold medal at the Olympics, is speaking to a host of sporting stars about their careers, personal struggles, and journeys to boost inclusivity within their chosen sports.

Her guests include Paralympic Gold Medallist rower Lauren Rowles, football referee Ryan Atkin, racing driver Charlie Martin, and England Rugby player Sarah Bern – ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this summer.

Nicola, who won two Olympic Gold medals for boxing in the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 games, will also delve into her own experiences during her boxing career from the amateurs to professional ranks – and the importance of resilience and representation in sport.

"As a proud gay athlete, it’s a huge honour to present this celebration of LGBTQ+ Sport which brings so many different people together,” she says.

"Speaking with these amazing competitors from a wide variety of sports – each with their own personal story to tell - has been truly inspiring.”