Featherstone Rovers issue statement over reports of fan's death in Toulouse

Featherstone were beaten by Toulouse in the Million Pound Game with the French club earning a place in Super League for next season. (Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

The statement issued today said: "Featherstone Rovers have been made aware of an incident that occurred in Toulouse in the early hours of Monday 11th October.

"The club is working with Toulouse Olympique and the French authorities to assist in any way we can.

"We will provide further information if and when appropriate to do so."

Reports say the supporter sadly died after being hit by a car a few hours after the match against Toulouse Olympique.

