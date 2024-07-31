Feedback on new £11.2m bridge in Beverley mostly positive but traditionalists not as keen

Feedback on a new £11.2m bridge in Beverley is mostly positive – even though traditionalists aren’t as keen, according to a ward councillor.

Plans for the 3.5m wide bridge near Long Lane and Minster Way, which can be used by cyclists, horse-riders and wheelchair users, have gone out to consultation.

The bridge, over the Hull to Scarborough line, to be built in fashionable rusty-looking Corten steel, was required in East Riding Council’s Local Plan.

It will link hundreds of new houses being built on both sides of the tracks with the town centre and will be funded by the council with contributions from developers.

It will be about 350m further south from the England Springs crossing, which was closed by Network Rail in December 2022. At the time railway bosses said the crossing puts users at "unacceptable" risk after a spate of incidents including a fatality.

Lib Dem councillor Tony Henderson, who represents Minster and Woodmansey, has fond memories of using the England Springs crossing as a lad on a BMX back in the 1980s and said there had been hundreds of emails about the crossing closing.

He’d had “lots of positive emails” about the new crossing, but more recently on social media, traditionalists had been saying they thought it a waste of money, which should be spent elsewhere.

Coun Henderson said the latest plans, which includes a platform from where the Minster can be viewed, were an improvement following two redesigns. The money set aside by developers can only be used on the bridge, he said.

He said: “You have people who have lived in Beverley all their lives and are resistant to change. The (England Springs) crossing is not going to reopen.

"The (new) crossing is not ideal, it won’t please everybody. All the new housing developments will need a crossing of some sort. There are a lot of footpaths that will link into the new bridleway. People need to think what it will be like in five or six years.”

Work will begin in late 2025, subject to planning permission. The bridge will be made out of brown-orange Corten steel – the same material used in the Angel of the North.

The area around the bridge will be landscaped to improve the area’s biodiversity and it will be lit sensitively at night. Historian Professor Barbara English said for 150 years England Springs had provided a footpath and bridle path crossing for Beverlonians until it “temporarily” closed. She said: “There were very many protests but ’temporary’ to the authorities means still shut although the six months’ closure permission expired long ago.

"Now this enormous engineering work is offered, with winding ramps, currently fashionable rusting steel and unlikely planting schemes, in open countryside which will be no use to those who were overnight isolated by the loss of their England Springs crossing.