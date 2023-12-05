Felix the Huddersfield Station cat, who became a global feline celebrity, dies at the age of 12

Felix the Huddersfield Station cat has died at the age of 12, her owners Transpennine Express have confirmed.

Felix, who was female and kept her original name after being mistakenly identified as male, came to live at the station as a pest controller soon after her birth in 2011 and became a global celebrity with a large social media following.

Felix fans regularly made pilgrimages to Huddersfield Station to meet her, and railway staff had to warn over-enthusiastic visitors not to disturb her when she was resting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transpennine Express confirmed on Tuesday that Felix had died on Sunday after a vet discovered tumours. She was humanely put to sleep in the company of the station manager and team leader who had helped to care for her.

Felix the Huddersfield Station cat

The train operator said: “It is with heavy hearts that Transpennine Express announce the passing of Felix, its globally famous cat, who served as ‘senior pest controller’ at Huddersfield Station.

“ Felix spent the majority of her life ‘on duty’ at the station.”

Station manager Ange Hunte said: “Felix was more than a cat; she was a beloved member of our station family and left her paw prints on many commuters’ hearts as they passed through the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her presence brought smiles to visitors from around the world, making Huddersfield Station a special place. We will miss her dearly.”

Felix on duty

Felix did not become famous until her fourth year in the job, when in 2015 commuter Alan Hind created a Facebook page for her. A year later, it had 10,000 followers and now receives 24 million annual visits from users around the globe, many of whom travelled long distances to meet her.

As the cat aged, Transpennine sourced a younger animal, Bolt, to join her and help control mice in 2018. Both felines have since featured in a yearly charity calendar.

Angie added: “We understand that many people will want to honour Felix’s memory, we kindly encourage those wishing to fundraise or donate to consider buying the latest 2024 Felix and Bolt annual calendar instead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad