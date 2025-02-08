The Festival of British Railway Modelling Show took place at Doncaster Racecourse, with more than two dozen different layouts on show, including a replica of Richmond railway station.

Exhibitors from across the country brought their impressively details layouts to the show, while hundreds of people made their way to the racecourse to see them up close.

The show was also supported by local clubs, incuding the Doncaster District Model Railway Club.

Visitor were able to view more than 30 of the UK's best layouts in varying scales and gauges along with over 60 leading retailers and specialist manufacturers exhibiting at this years' show.

We sent photographer James Hardisty along to catch the action. See his photos below.

1 . Festival of British Railway Modelling Show Phil Parker Editor and Features Writer for Rail Magazines looking at a Quarry Hunslet Steam Train on an unnamed layout which he built after find a map showing rail-lines in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 8th February 2025. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Festival of British Railway Modelling Show An N-Gauge J50 Locomotive being fastened to rail wagons on a East Colne layout Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 8th February 2025. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Festival of British Railway Modelling Show Peter Brown, Chairman of Newcastle of District Model Railway Club, with a N-Gauge layout of Richmond in North Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 8th February 2025. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales