Amongst those events was the ever-popular Filey Steampunk Weekend, which sees people from Yorkshire and beyond head to the coast to dress up in their costumes.

The event features a number of acts including Professor Elemental, Madam Misfit and Ellie Etoile, who mixed music and comedy, electroswinging and burlesque.

Steampunk is mixture of Victorian view of science and the ideas of a post-apocolyptic world, and has become incredibly popular in the last few years.

And with Filey's stunning Victorian buildings and coastline, it provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of all things steampunk.

We headed down to the event on Saturday (May 14) but there is also lots going on on Sunday (May 15) too.

Here are the best pictures from our visit to the Filey Steampunk Weekend, all taken by our photographer Simon Hulme.

