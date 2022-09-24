Film stars gather in Barnsley to honour Kes actor Brian Glover on anniversary of his death

Brian Glover, born in Sheffield, is remembered as playing the football-mad PE teacher in the favourite British film, as well as being the voice of Tetley Tea.

A teacher himself before embarking on a successful stage and screen career, he was to go on to star in Porridge and Alien 3 among other roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrities gathered at Wellington Street in Barnsley Town Centre on Thursday as a blue plaque was unveiled in his honour.

A blue plaque ceremony held in Barnsley, on the 25th anniversary of the death of Sheffield born Brian Glover, renowned actor, writer, teacher, professional wrestler, and socialist. Pictured (left to right) Gus Glover, the son of actor Brian Glover, with Ken Loach, renowned film-maker of the critically acclaimed 1969 film Kes.

It was here, outside Chennel's bar, where the actor filmed a documentary in 1976 about his home town.

Director and screenwriter Ken Loach, another Barnsley legend, was among those in attendance, alongside Dai Bradley who played Billy Casper in Kes.

As well as a celebrated actor, Mr Glover also appeared as a professional wrestler, under the ring name “Leon Arras the Man From Paris”.

Mr Glover was recommended to the director of Kes by Barry Hines, and played the role of sports teacher Mr Sugden.

A blue plaque ceremony held in Barnsley, on the 25th anniversary of the death of Sheffield born Brian Glover, renowned actor, writer, teacher, professional wrestler, and socialist. Pictured Philip Jackson, former actor in Brassed Off.

He went on to play inmate Cyril Heslop in Porridge, and became the voice of Tetley Tea as “the gaffer” in their TV advertisements.

T he campaign was the brainchild of Mr Ronnie Steele, a former pupil of Mr Glover’s at Longcar School and chair of the Brian Glover Blue Plaque group.

Mr Steele, who was also the chair of the ‘Build it for Barry’ project, has previously raised funds to built a statue in honour of Barry Hines in the town centre.