Film stars gather in Barnsley to honour Kes actor Brian Glover on anniversary of his death
A legend who found fame as an actor in films such as Kes has been honoured with a blue plaque in Barnsley to mark the 25th year since his death.
Brian Glover, born in Sheffield, is remembered as playing the football-mad PE teacher in the favourite British film, as well as being the voice of Tetley Tea.
A teacher himself before embarking on a successful stage and screen career, he was to go on to star in Porridge and Alien 3 among other roles.
Celebrities gathered at Wellington Street in Barnsley Town Centre on Thursday as a blue plaque was unveiled in his honour.
It was here, outside Chennel's bar, where the actor filmed a documentary in 1976 about his home town.
Director and screenwriter Ken Loach, another Barnsley legend, was among those in attendance, alongside Dai Bradley who played Billy Casper in Kes.
As well as a celebrated actor, Mr Glover also appeared as a professional wrestler, under the ring name “Leon Arras the Man From Paris”.
Mr Glover was recommended to the director of Kes by Barry Hines, and played the role of sports teacher Mr Sugden.
He went on to play inmate Cyril Heslop in Porridge, and became the voice of Tetley Tea as “the gaffer” in their TV advertisements.
T he campaign was the brainchild of Mr Ronnie Steele, a former pupil of Mr Glover’s at Longcar School and chair of the Brian Glover Blue Plaque group.
Mr Steele, who was also the chair of the ‘Build it for Barry’ project, has previously raised funds to built a statue in honour of Barry Hines in the town centre.
He has said that Mr Glover’s “achievements as a teacher, actor, writer, wrestler and socialist are worthy of such an accolade”.