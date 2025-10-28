GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 27: MV Hebridean Isles Caledonian MacBrayne ferry makes its way down the River Clyde past Dumbarton Castle as it starts it’s journey to a dismantling facility at Esbjerg in Denmark on October 27, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. CalMac's MV Hebridean Isles was retired in November 2024 due to the prohibitive cost of repairs and safety maintenance. The vessel, which was launched in 1985 to serve Scotland's island communities, has been stripped for parts and mementos before being towed to a breakers yard in Denmark to be dismantled. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A skirl of bagpipes marked her final departure en route for the breaker’s yard.

After her launch at Cochrane’s shipyard near Selby, the Cal Mac ferry MV Hebridean Isles was a familiar presence across Scotland’s west coast for nearly four decades.

Nearly a year after being withdrawn from service, she left King George V Docks in Glasgow under tow on Monday, before being transferred from the harbour tug to a sea-going tug close to Greenock’s Ocean Terminal for her final passage to Smedegaarden A/S recycling yard in Esbjerg, Denmark.

For the past year she has been stripped of useful parts.

Main engine components such as cylinder heads, fuel pumps, fuel injectors are being stored to provide spare parts for vessels in the fleet with MB275 engines, along with numerous navigation and electrical items that are in common use across the fleet.

Some people still have vivid memories of the day when she was launched sideways into the River Ouse on July 4 1985.

She was the first MacBrayne vessel to be built outside Scotland, the first to be launched sideways and the first to be launched by royalty – the late Duchess of Kent.

Speaking last year Liz Summer, whose brother-in-law David Simpson and father Gordon, worked as a welders at the shipyard, which closed in 1992, remembers the launch, which sent workers scurrying for cover.

Liz recalled: “My heart was in my mouth as the ship launched sideways into the River Ouse.

“All the men on the far side of her that knocked out the blocks that held her, had to run under the hull as she gently slipped into the river.

“Thankfully they all survived.”

Affectionally known as the ‘Heb Isles’, she primarily served Islay in recent years.

She initially plyed the Stornoway to Ullapool route, then spent five years on the Uig triangle, when she was famously used for fund-raising “charity ceilidhs”.

The car deck would be cleared, and bands played as families danced and the boat sailed around the loch.

Her longest stint was serving Islay and Colonsay between 2001 and 2024, and she ended her days with CalMac covering the first route she worked on, Stornoway-Ullapool.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “In service since December 1985, MV Hebridean Isles has been a familiar and trusted presence across Scotland’s west coast for nearly four decades.

"She has carried countless passengers, vehicles, memories, and milestones – becoming part of the fabric of the communities she served.