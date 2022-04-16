Fire crews 'already tackled a Marsden Moor fire this weekend' as they issue warning to Bank Holiday revellers

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they have already been called out to a fire on Marsden Moor this weekend as they issued a warning to Bank Holiday revellers.

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:48 pm

Firefighters were called to reports of moorland on fire near Shooters Nab at 6.03pm on Thursday (April 14).

Crews from Meltham, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield and Wild Fire Unit from Holmfirth and Todmorden rushed to the scene to find 50 square metres of moorland ablaze.

They successfully extinguished the fire using beaters and aquapacs.

On Saturday morning, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident as they urged people to "think before you go out today".

The tweet urged Bank Holiday revellers to enjoy the "beautiful" weather, but not to have campfires or barbecue, not to litter, to discard cigarettes responsibly and to dial 999 in an emergency.

The fire service reported 50 square metres of moorland was involved in the incident
