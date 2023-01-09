A 27-year-old horse called Prince got the shock of his life when taking a walk in his favourite field this weekend – when he fell down a sinkhole.

It was also a shock to Yorkshire fire crews who picked up the call to rescue Prince from the unsusual spot. The technical rescue team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to Calder Farm Equestrian with a vet following the incident at around 10.30am on Saturday (Jan 7).

The team, with the help of the vet, put head collar on the horse, covered his eyes and put cotton wool in his ears to help him keep calm. Prince was then sedated as an excavator from a nearby business was used to create an escape route out of the sink hole.

Technical rescue officer and station manager Damian Cameron said when they arrived Prince was quite calm. “He had been let out of the stable as usual, into the field, and then the stable hand noticed the horse couldn’t be seen,” he said.

Prince stuck in the sink hole

“A sink hole can be caused by a number of things, from old mines to running water. We’ve had similar incidents in the past where cows have got stuck in sink holes and we do have the option of putting slings around them and lifting them out. However, we felt this could be dangerous for Prince and so we opted to dig him out instead.”

Nearby business Chappelow Sports Turf came to the rescue with the excavator which was used to get Prince from the hole.

“Once Prince was had been sedated, we started to work on getting him out and back to the surface,” said SM Cameron. “By that point his legs were a bit numb and he still had a bit of climbing to do, but he managed to get out fairly quickly – the whole rescue took less than an hour.

“A number of years ago we carried out a rescue in the adjacent woodland when a horse had become stuck in a ditch, so the centre knew that calling the fire service was the best thing to do. Prince was checked and thankfully recovered from his ordeal with no injuries - we were thrilled to be able to reunite Prince with his owner.”

Fire crews helping Prince out of his hole

Prince’s owner Helen Tempest, who lives in Wyke and works in logistics in Huddersfield. said: “Prince was my first pony and he is the most relaxed horse I’ve ever dealt with. Because of his age we just ride him once a week, he is so calm and has never got in trouble before. We couldn’t believe it when he got stuck in the sink hole, it was in the middle of a field he goes into every day and there have never been any problems.

