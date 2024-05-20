This striking image shows fire crews battling a blaze which involved more than 60 tonnes of rubbish on Sunday morning (May 19).

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clements Street in Sheffield and spent a number of hours battling the fire before leaving the scene shortly before noon.

Three ground monitors and water from height via a turntable ladder was used to put the fire out, as crews from five different stations attended the scene.

A statement from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Parkway, Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin stations alongside an aerial ladder from Parkway and a high volume pump from Tankersley attended a fire involving approximately 62 tonnes of waste late yesterday afternoon.

