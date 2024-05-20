Firefighters battle blaze after tonnes of rubbish involved in fire in Yorkshire
Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clements Street in Sheffield and spent a number of hours battling the fire before leaving the scene shortly before noon.
Three ground monitors and water from height via a turntable ladder was used to put the fire out, as crews from five different stations attended the scene.
A statement from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Parkway, Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin stations alongside an aerial ladder from Parkway and a high volume pump from Tankersley attended a fire involving approximately 62 tonnes of waste late yesterday afternoon.
“Crews utilised three ground monitors and the aerial ladder to successfully extinguish the fire. They left the scene at 11:52pm. A huge well done to all crews and control staff for swiftly resolving this incident.”
