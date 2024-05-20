Firefighters battle blaze after tonnes of rubbish involved in fire in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 20th May 2024, 11:18 BST
This striking image shows fire crews battling a blaze which involved more than 60 tonnes of rubbish on Sunday morning (May 19).

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clements Street in Sheffield and spent a number of hours battling the fire before leaving the scene shortly before noon.

Three ground monitors and water from height via a turntable ladder was used to put the fire out, as crews from five different stations attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Parkway, Central, Elm Lane and Rivelin stations alongside an aerial ladder from Parkway and a high volume pump from Tankersley attended a fire involving approximately 62 tonnes of waste late yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews battled a blaze involving more than 60 tonnes of rubbish in Sheffield on Sunday afternoon.Fire crews battled a blaze involving more than 60 tonnes of rubbish in Sheffield on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews battled a blaze involving more than 60 tonnes of rubbish in Sheffield on Sunday afternoon.

“Crews utilised three ground monitors and the aerial ladder to successfully extinguish the fire. They left the scene at 11:52pm. A huge well done to all crews and control staff for swiftly resolving this incident.”

Related topics:YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.