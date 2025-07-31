Five jockeys escape injury after dramatic emergency landing in North Yorkshire

Five jockeys based in the north were involved in a dramatic emergency landing on Thursday, after the light aircraft they were travelling in to Goodwood suffered what is thought to have been an engine problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowan Scott , Callum Rodriguez , PJ McDonald, Tom Eaves and Jack Garritty were flying from Bagby Airfield near Thirsk in North Yorkshire when the pilot was forced to turn back.

Scott's agent Niall Hannity said: "They set off from Bagby and something went wrong with the plane so they started to get a bit panicky, as you can imagine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pilot, who has 25 years experience, said nothing like it had ever happened to him but they were able to get turned round and land back at Bagby, which must have been frightening.

Bagby Airfield, near Thirsk Picture: LDRS

"The main thing is they got back down and they are all safe now.

"Rowan was sending me messages in the air asking me to let John Quinn and Alice Haynes know he wouldn't be able to ride their horses today and I was telling him not to worry about that in the grand scheme of things!"