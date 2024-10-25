Flamingo Land: I stayed overnight at a theme park and zoo and was surprised by what I found

Before Yorkshire Attraction Flamingo Land Resort closes its theme park and zoo for the winter season, we sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to try out the new luxury accommodation inside the resort.

I’ve always loved the idea of motorhoming even before it was “in vogue.”

As a child my mum took us camping and on the occasional caravan holiday which was the ultimate luxury.

Now having my own children, I love the idea of exploring the UK on self-catering staycations. It gives us flexibility as a family and means we can all pile into the van with all of our bags.

Sophie and Danny Mei Lan Malin and family at Flamingo Land theme park

Our latest staycation was somewhere closer to home, Flamingo Land Resort in North Yorkshire.

We were heading there for the weekend.

It was late Friday night by the time we arrived. We checked in, got our bands and were given directions to our luxury lodge.

When you pitch up or book a lodge or caravan, access to the theme park and zoo as well as two swimming pools in The Splash Zone is included with your stay.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin and daughters inside the arcades

Other than the theme park we hadn’t realised everything else existed until we arrived.

That wasn’t the only unexpected asset.

We were staying in a new part of the resort called Mulberry Drive. Like with all the accommodation it was a stone’s throw from the theme park itself. It wasn’t just the kids who were giddy to see a skyline of rollercoasters nearby.

The lodge itself was out of the world. A large open-plan dining and living room area and kitchen. This went out onto the balcony.

A luxury lodge on Flamingo Land's Mulberry Drive - complete with a hot tub.

There were four bedrooms including two doubles and two twin rooms with two bathrooms. Each room had a vanity section and storage as well as modern plug sockets.

The kitchen is well equipped and we later discovered there’s even a hot tub outside. Can we live here? I asked my husband.

There was entertainment every night as well as an amusement arcade, bar and a few takeaways open for those staying on site. We were only staying for two nights and one day due to prior work and sporting commitments but even in the first we were planning a return visit for a few more days.

Everyone grabbed a stone baked pizza from the takeaway on site which they devoured. There are also kebab and deep fried chicken and burgers available. I’m not a big takeaway fan so I enjoyed cooking in the lodge's kitchen feeling like a TV chef preparing food on a stylish island.

Inside our luxury lodge

The following day we headed straight for the theme park for 10am when it opened.

It was a true taste of nostalgia walking into Flamingo Land with retro reminders of my own childhood combined with exciting new additions such as Sik, one of the newest rides which is a collaboration with Scarborough-based SikSilk. A rollercoaster with ten inversions. It had been pouring with rain but that didn’t dampen our spirits.

We first went on Mumbo Jumbo before trying out Hero. These rollercoasters took my breath away. The kids were giddy with excitement bouncing from ride to ride.

While the eldest kids then went off to try Sik, my husband and I went into the indoor soft play with our one year old. The soft play is upstairs in the Flamingo F1 building which is race car themed. Even the bathrooms are complete with tyres as sinks.

When the eldest kids got hungry they came and found us. There were lots of options including a diner, a fish and chip shop, burgers and fried chicken from most of the vendors and a Chinese takeaway. It was perfect for our family who all have differing taste buds. Half had fish and chips and the other half of us had Chinese including chow mein and spring rolls.

My vegetable foo yung was freshly made and one of the best I’ve ever had.

Inside our lodge's living room with balcony

Before I could finish the kids were ready to jump on more rides. I persuaded them first to play some of the fun fair games including throwing balls in buckets and a donkey derby. It really felt like my husband and I were reliving our own childhood.

Then it was time to explore the zoo via some more rides. It was already three and the park closed at five.

We had a quick dash around the zoo and aquarium before grabbing drinks and desserts at the diner before closing time.

We made our way back to the lodge for a quick change and a dip in the hot tub.

Then it was time to enjoy the firework display with entertainment on the pirate ship.

These were low noise fireworks due to the animals living in the zoo.

We grabbed another Chinese takeaway to take back to the lodge along with some dirty fries.

Back at the lodge, we were already plotting our next stay at Flamingo Land for longer.

We had only dipped our toe in activities. We hadn’t managed to visit the swimming pools or the zoo properly or the playground.

Our two-night stay only scratched the surface. We’d love to stay for five nights next time or at least a long weekend.