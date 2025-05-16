The Scottish Government has granted planning permission in principle to a controversial development on the banks of Loch Lomond.

A decision published on Friday showed a reporter in the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division has upheld an appeal from Yorkshire-based theme park operator Flamingo Land for the plans, but slapped 49 conditions on the application.

The applicant will have to reach an agreement with the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority – which rejected the proposals last year – before the application can progress.

The land which is proposed to be built on is owned by the Scottish Government’s commercial wing Scottish Enterprise, which has agreed to sell to Flamingo Land if planning permission for the development is granted, with the deal being extended last year to allow for an appeal to the refusal.

Under the £43.5 million proposals, Lomond Banks would see two hotels, more than 100 lodges, a waterpark and monorail built on the site at Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.

The development has been proposed for years, with Lomond Banks pulling out in 2019 before returning with a new application, which has proven controversial with the local community.

A campaign spearheaded by Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer garnered more than 150,000 signatures, he claimed, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, the National Trust and the Woodland Trust also lodged objections.

Campaigners have expressed worries about the environmental impact on the area, as well as extra traffic on the already beleaguered A82, and the quality of jobs.

A study commissioned by Lomond Banks suggested as many as 200 positions could be created – 80 full-time and 120 part-time or seasonal – with the developer pledging to stick to Scottish Government-set fair work principles.

The study, according to the reporter, found while the development is estimated to bring in £3.4 million to the local economy, a net increase of just 61 full-time equivalent jobs (FTE) would be created in West Dunbartonshire.

Responding to concerns, the developer has committed to improving the local area through what it calls the “Lomond Promise”, which includes promoting the local area, adhering to fair work principles, making the development net zero by “no later than 2035”, encouraging active travel, and combating potential anti-social behaviour at the venue.

Lomond Banks development director Jim Paterson said: “Our proposals have been informed by more than two years of positive engagement with the local community and key stakeholders.

“At the heart of our plans is a commitment to sustainable investment, local jobs, and a long-term partnership with the area, backed by our legally binding Lomond Promise to ensure the future prosperity of Balloch and beyond.

“We are delighted by the decision made by the Scottish Government reporter today.

“As we look beyond today’s decision, we remain committed to being a strong and valued contributor to the local economy and we look forward to progressing with our proposals as we now consider detailed planning.”

Flamingo Land sign.

Heather Reid, convener of the national park authority, said the decision is “deeply disappointing” after its board unanimously rejected the application.

“We acknowledge the notification from the Scottish Government reporter that he is minded to allow the appeal and grant planning permission in principle for the Lomond Banks tourism development in Balloch,” she said.

“We stand by the reasons for the board’s unanimous decision to refuse this planning application and it is deeply disappointing that the reporter has taken a different view. We will now take some time to go through the report and to understand its implications.”

Mr Greer committed to fight on, saying in a statement he will “leave no stone unturned”.

The West of Scotland MSP said: “This is an anti-democratic outrage.

“I cannot believe that Flamingo Land’s destructive and immensely unpopular mega-resort is being given the go-ahead by Government officials.

“It was the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history and will cause irreversible damage to the world-famous local environment at Loch Lomond.

“Their destructive plans were unanimously rejected by the national park’s board, opposed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, the National Trust for Scotland, the Woodland Trust, the park’s expert planning officers and 155,000 people who joined our Save Loch Lomond campaign.

“This greedy developer would not take no for an answer and I am shocked that Government officials have put Flamingo Land’s interests above the need to protect Loch Lomond.

“We are urgently considering our options for continuing this fight. I will leave no stone unturned in the campaign to save Loch Lomond.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and local MSP Dame Jackie Baillie said she is “deeply disappointed” at the decision.

“I call on the SNP Government to explain the planning grounds on which this appeal was approved, against the wishes of the majority of the local community,” she added.

But Dame Jackie went on to say that if the proposals go ahead, “we now need to work to make sure we get the very best development possible from Flamingo Land”.

The Woodland Trust said it was “utterly dismayed” at the news.

The group’s policy and advocacy manager, Simon Ritchie, said: “The loss of ancient woodland to a development anywhere is shameful.

“To see it destroyed in a national park beggars belief.

“This proposal contravenes multiple regulations and sparked vast opposition locally and nationally.