Scarborough’s Alpamare water park re-opens to the public next week after a “super-human” effort by staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff have been working round the clock to get the site ready for customers once more after it closed last December when its tenant, Benchmark Ltd, went into administration.

It will reopen at 10am on Wednesday July 24.

Kirby Misperton leisure operator Flamingo Land has secured a contract to run it for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alpamare site at Scarborough.

Flamingo Land CEO, Gordon Gibb, said: “This opening would not have been possible without a super-human effort from our team and fantastic support from North Yorkshire Council. Without the council team’s professionalism and commitment, this would not have been possible.

“We are now looking forward to welcoming visitors to this amazing attraction for Scarborough, which will be a huge boost for the resort’s summer season.”

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, added: “I am delighted that we have managed to get this attraction back open in time for the busy school holidays. It is a massive asset for the town and securing Flamingo Land as the operator is key to its success. It is great to be working with a well-established, local and trusted company.”

The North Bay attraction boasts a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools and a café and terrace bar. It was purpose-built in 2016 overlooking North Bay in the seaside town. Its’ alpine themed spa and treatment area will open at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council took possession of the site in December when the waterpark’s tenant, Benchmark Leisure Ltd, went into administration. Now that Flamingo Land has taken on its short-term operation, work to find a permanent solution on the future operation of the site will begin.

The authority’s audit firm, Veritau, has been examining how Benchmark secured a deal to run the attraction with Scarborough Borough Council.