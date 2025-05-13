A huge cordon has been put in place in a quiet Yorkshire village after a suspected World War Two bomb was discovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have been called to Main Street in Flaxton following the discovery, which was made in an outbuilding which is being renovated.

The Army’s bomb squad is also set to attend the scene to ensure the device is safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of roads in the area have been closed, while residents have been evacuated and the village hall has been opened for those affected.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “A 100m safety cordon has been placed around an address on Main Street, Flaxton, near Malton, following the discovery of suspected WW2 bomb in an outbuilding undergoing renovation.

!It was reported to the police at 11.13am on Tuesday (May 13). The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is due to attend to make the device safe.

“Nearby roads have been temporarily closed, including York Lane, Bull Moor Lane, Rice Lane, Scotsman Road and Lords Moor Lane. The local village hall has been opened for affected residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will confirm when the incident has concluded and the routes have reopened.”

UPDATE 930AM WEDNESDAY