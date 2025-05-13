Flaxton: Huge cordon put in place after suspected World War Two bomb found in outbuilding
Emergency services have been called to Main Street in Flaxton following the discovery, which was made in an outbuilding which is being renovated.
The Army’s bomb squad is also set to attend the scene to ensure the device is safe.
A number of roads in the area have been closed, while residents have been evacuated and the village hall has been opened for those affected.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “A 100m safety cordon has been placed around an address on Main Street, Flaxton, near Malton, following the discovery of suspected WW2 bomb in an outbuilding undergoing renovation.
!It was reported to the police at 11.13am on Tuesday (May 13). The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is due to attend to make the device safe.
“Nearby roads have been temporarily closed, including York Lane, Bull Moor Lane, Rice Lane, Scotsman Road and Lords Moor Lane. The local village hall has been opened for affected residents.
“We will confirm when the incident has concluded and the routes have reopened.”
UPDATE 930AM WEDNESDAY
The cordon has now been lifted. The device was safely detonated at 8:24am this morning (May 14) by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.