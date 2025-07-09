When you think of a luxury stay you imagine the decadence of a hotel suite or a secluded spa retreat off the beaten track, not a converted water tower in West Yorkshire.

Flockton Water Tower may be an exception however, with prices ranging from around £500 to £700 per night.

The water tower near Emley, between Huddersfield and Wakefield, has been featured throughout the media including on Derelict Rescue HGTV.

In 2016 the old Midgley Water Tower as it was known, went up for auction by Eddisons with a guide price of just £4,000, as a ‘development opportunity.’

Converted Water Tower Credit: Cloud 9 Photography

Flockton Water Tower now has four en suite bedrooms sleeping eight people.

Air BnB Guests describe the property as one of the “most stunning and unique” places they've stayed in. It has 360-degree views of the vast countryside with its floor to ceiling windows.

Spread over three floors just off a busy road, it's said to be ideal for families and groups of people wanting to head to Peak District.

It's also a short distance away from the popular Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The former Flockton Water Tower Credit: Cloud 9 Photography

With “staggering” views comes a downside, however, as one reviewer said it felt like being in a “goldfish bowl.”