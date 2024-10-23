Floral tributes left at tower block where pregnant mother fell to death
The woman, named locally as Emma Atkinson, was described as an 'angel' by heartbroken friends who laid flowers and cards. Emma, said to be in her 30s, fell from the 17-storey residential building in Leeds at around 10.25am on Tuesday morning.
She was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, but her baby was later delivered in a hospital five weeks premature. Her baby daughter remains in hospital, where she is receiving critical care.
Residents and friends visited Shakespeare Towers in the Burmantofts area of the city where they laid flowers and leave letters of condolence.
One note tied to a bouquet of flowers read: "To a lovely friend Emma, we will miss you loads. RIP Angel."
Another reads: "To my darling friend Emma, I am gonna miss you forever. Always in my heart. RIP my best friend. Love you."
West Yorkshire Police said yesterday there were no suspicious circumstances in relation to her death.
Their spokesperson said: "At 10.24am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where a woman had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers on Shakespeare Approach.
"The woman died at the scene as [a] result of her injuries. There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner's Office has been informed. The woman, aged in her thirties, was in the late stage of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital after the incident and is receiving critical care."
