Fond farewell for Pocklington-based paramedic Frank Pitts after 32 years’ service

Frank Pitt was assigned to Pocklington Ambulance Station as a paramedic in 1994.

Pocklington Ambulance Station has announced the retirement of long-serving paramedic Frank Pitts.

Frank worked with Patient Tranport Service in Hull before being assigned to Pocklington Station as a paramedic in 1994.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank’s journey with the ambulance service spans more than 32 years.

With John Cox as his mentor Frank, in turn, has been a mentor to many others.

A spokesman said: “There isn’t a lot Frank hasn’t seen or done over his three decades of service. Some of the babies he has delivered in the community are now well into their 20s! From life and death to everything in-between, Frank has saved the lives of many and relieved suffering for countless others.

“Frank will be remembered as a true community paramedic with outstanding commitment to duty.