Jay first had the idea to create the UK Foo Fighters after his rock covers band Speedsta built up a following at the tiny Blues Bar on Harrogate’s Montpellier Hill nearly 20 years ago.

"The whole story is crazy really,” he says. "Someone approached me in the Blues Bar after a Speedsta gig and said your Foos covers are pretty good, why don’t you do a Foos tribute? I said ‘what, pretend to be Dave Grohl?’ I brushed off the idea at the time but it stuck with me.

"There has been an awful lot of hard work since then, a lot of hours away from home. People say I am a workaholic but it doesn’t feel like work, it feels like I’ve got the best job in the world.”

Harrogate man Jay Apperley, third from right, and his band UK Foo Fighters outside the world famous venue The Cavern in Liverpool. (Picture contributed)

After 15 years of progress from small bars to headlining tours at 02 Academy venues across Britain, Jay and the UK Foo Fighters now boast their own film.

Inside These Four Walls is described as A Love Letter To Rock and Roll and was released on July 4, the day the real Foo Fighters celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album.

While paying homage to their namesake, the documentary also highlights the profound impact of The Beatles on the band members’ personal and musical lives.

Directed and edited by band member James Wade of Harrogate video company Jamit Productions, the 34-minute long documentary shows the UK Foo Fighters recording two versions of songs also covered by Dave Grohl – Wings’ classic Band on the Run at Abbey Road Studios in London and The Beatles’ Hey Bulldog at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

Jay says: "This year is the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Foo Fighters. The Cavern Club actually reached out to us to ask if we were interested in playing.

"What could we say? It’s the most famous venue in the world. We had to do it. We all love the Foos but it’s impossible not to be influenced by The Beatles."

"It’s quite difficult to get to record at Abbey Road,” he adds. “The calendar is booked up for months, years ahead. I got the idea when our band was recording a session at BBC Maida Vale studios in 2019.

Jay’s band, also made up of Ollie Button, Hurricane Henderson, Rick Collins and Joe Phipps-Pearson, is still on the rise.

This September will see them play their biggest venues to date across the UK all the way to December.

In one way life has not changed for the unlikely rock star. "I still work four days a week for the car dealership despite the success of the band,” he says.

"I may be rocking out on stage to thousands of fans on a Saturday night but there’s no rock n roll Monday to Thursday."