Food pantry in Wakefield warns it could close by Christmas as bills rise 'through the roof' in cost of living crisis

St Catherine's Church and Centre offers hot meals, day care for the elderly, school holiday clubs and a membership pantry to support those struggling with bills.

Staff had hoped to open a warm bank this winter, as a safe space for elderly clients who fear putting on the heating at home will be more than they can afford. But with a triple whammy of rising costs over food, fuel and heating, centre managers have now said they have four months if they're "lucky", before they have to close their doors.

"If we can't afford to turn on the heating, I can't keep anybody warmer than they would be at home," said centre manager Lisa Grant. "I'm terrified for our elderly clients, who are already talking about turning off the heating as they can't afford it. Families are worried about feeding their children, it's all they talk about.

"Our service has been hit massively. The cost of food, the cost of fuel, the cost of running the heating has gone through the roof.

"The centre as a whole is in real financial dire straights. To the point that unless we get a big injection of cash or grants, we are not going to be able to continue much longer."

St Catherine's witnessed a "dramatic" increase in demand in 2010, since distributing 30,418 food parcels. Though lockdown, as demand intensified, staff had helped thousands of people, launching deliveries and serving as a distribution service to support six other food banks.

Now, support is about more than food parcels. There is a food pantry pilot, with £5 membership, so people have the power with ingredients to cook their own meals.

The service had hoped to open a warm bank this winter to help elderly people struggling to heat their homes.

It treats people with more "dignity", said Ms Grant, evading the stigma that persists around food bank use, and empowering them to make their own choices.

Then there are holiday hunger clubs, recovery groups and activities, debt advice and support on cost of living with an expert advisor, one day a week, which is all it can afford.

The centre also runs one of the area’s last 'day cares' for the elderly, ensuring isolated people can socialise out of the house.

One elderly lady had searched four months to find somewhere that could deliver a hot meal after her friendly cafe closed down. She had lost three stone by the time she found St Catherine's in January, said Ms Grant: "It's a horrible thought, that I might have to make staff redundant. My biggest worry is for all the people are desperate and what will happen to them if we're not here anymore."

Service manager Ms Grant is fearful of what will happen to the centre's vulnerable clients if it cannot stay open.