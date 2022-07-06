Foodbank usage in York up by a third as cost of living crisis begins to grip

The York Foodbank has five sites across the city and donates over 5,000 packages a year to people in need who receive referrals to the centre.

But with more and more people needing its help, donation drives have had to be ramped up across the city.

Adam Raffell, manager of York Foodbank, said the best way the government can support those in low incomes in York and beyond is by re-instating the temporary £20 Universal Credit uplift introduced during the pandemic.

The increase in payments was ended in October last year despite widespread opposition from campaigners and charities.

Mr Raffell said: “We have seen a sustained increase in the number of referrals to York foodbank, with a 30 per cent increase in the first few months of 2022 on the number of vouchers issued.

“It’s been a dramatic increase. There’s various factors, but we can say the increase has co-incided with the removal of the Universal Credit rises and the cost of energy rising.

“We’re seeing more people coming in who say ‘I’ve never done this before, how do I ask for help?’”

“York has one of the largest gaps in the country between its wealthiest wards and its poorest wards. We have some affluence in the city but it does have its deprivation.”

Donation drivers have ramped up in local supermarkets to encourage people doing their weekly shopping to donate items to the foodbank.

“We depend entirely on the generosity of local people to meet that need. Thankfully we live in a city that’s incredibly generous. Everyone is being pressured,” Mr Raffell said.

“The main issue is we don’t want people to be needing foodbanks. It’s not right that foodbanks are the solution to people in poverty. But we’ll be here as long as people need us.

Student paramedic Emma Scott Spivey is a former user of York Foodbank, who turned to the service after being evicted.

Ms Scott-Spivey, now a Labour campaigner, said: “When I was 19, I ended up having to rely on foodbanks myself, I’d been evicted and had to leave my job.

"I don’t think people realise how close they are to using these services themselves.

“When people are in dire straits, they begin to feel like a burden. It was the volunteers of the foodbank who helped me get back on my feet.

“People need to realise as things get harder and harder with the cost of living, they are closer to needing these resources than they had anticipated.”