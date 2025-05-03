Two years after he and his mistress were kidnapped and held to ransom for $5 million dollars by a gun-toting gang, Colin Armstrong admits to waking in the small hours to the slightest sound - a dog barking, rustling outside - and the fear comes back.

"If I wake at 2am in the morning I feel very nervous about it - when I get to 5am I can relax again," said Colin.

The owner of the quirky Forbidden Corner attraction on his Tupgill Park estate in North Yorkshire, Colin, 79, has lived in Ecuador for 53 years.

Until 2016 he was honorary consul and he runs one of the country's largest agricultural businesses - making him prime hostage material.

Colin and Kate who he met when she came to audition for his company calendar in 2013: "When I was a boy they said about meeting the calendar girl"

In December 2023 he and his mistress Kate Santos, now 30 - with whom he'd fallen in love "at first sight" after picking her for a company calendar shoot - were snatched from his weekend home outside Guayaquil. After a party he'd gone to bed first, followed by Kate, who'd had her usual late night stroll round the garden.

"There was a gang of men hiding in the trees who would have watched her until she went into the house at 1am. They gave it half an hour and then they hit," says Colin, who was in North Yorkshire this week to promote his new book Kidnap.

It's just not the kidnap, but his unusual living arrangements, that has made headlines, as well as causing a family ruckus - he is still married to his wife of 50 years, and has three children and nine grandchildren.

After their release, unfounded social media rumours suggested Kate, a Colombian by birth, was involved with the abductions. She denied it and police found no evidence to suggest a link between her and the gang.

Colin at his Forbidden Corner attraction on his Tupgill Park Estate in North Yorkshire in 2023

But since then he has been forced to decide who he will live with - and he chose Kate.

With a touch of understatement Colin says of his marriage: "It's obviously a strain on our relationship".

However he says he loves Kate, who has accompanied him on wonderful travels, including the South Pole and is "keeping him alive": "The family portray her as an opportunist. It's a matter of opinion - to me it is genuine love".

He recalls being bundled into his car, which then was driven through heavy iron gates, which caused him huge pain as his wrists were tied behind his back: "I started to tell them: You've made a big mistake. I was told to shut up.

Colin at his ranch outside Guayaquil

"I was making so much noise about my wrists that they gave me a knock out tablet - I woke up three hours later."

The pair were left at a remote farm, where there was plenty of time to imagine what could happen next.

Colin says he wasn't so much concerned about dying - he knew his captors wanted their money - as having parts of his body cut off and sent to relatives to force them to pay up.

"When they take people they might take off fingers and show a picture of a bleeding hand or a missing ear to the family. I couldn't stop thinking of all the unpleasant things they might do to me," he said.

Only a few years ago Ecuador was regarded as one of South America's safest countries to visit but it is now seeing brazen attacks that have shocked many. In 2023 there were 8,000 victims of violent deaths, many caused by armed gangs fighting for control for billions of dollars worth of cocaine trafficking routes into Europe.

Kate was subjected to a horrifying experience, made to wear a jacket, which she was told was stuffed with explosives and a red flashing light "detonator". They were told: "If you go anywhere near police, we are watching and we will explode it".

She eventually got to Colin's son Nick's compound where she was isolated, given a pair of pliers by a bomb disposal expert - who promptly cleared off. Luckily it turned out to be a fake.

Luckily his captors were badly organised and had already made mistakes - including stealing Colin's phone.

A friend who was part of the same chat group was able to track where the phone was leading police to a hideout in Guayquil, where he and eight others were arrested. (Two were later murdered in prison, another died of natural causes and three were given 17 years. The others were released).

Help came from people in high places - David Cameron, then foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak was his constituency MP, then prime minister. Sunak called the country's president Daniel Noboa, who'd only been in office a month or so, and urged him to do everything he could to help him.

The police response seemed to have worked - the "gravel-voiced" man on the phone who'd been demanding as much as $5m for his release told Colin: "You've caused me far too much trouble".

Meanwhile Colin's son Nick, using hostage negotiation experts, had helped negotiate the ransom down to a fraction of what had originally been demanded.

Oddly in the end it came down to be an Englishman's word that they trusted - Colin told them that he could only give them around $100,000 a day from the cash made daily at his Agripac retail business.

The "gravel voice" man said he'd let them go.

Two years on and Colin's free-wheeling life has been "crimped no end". He travels in a bullet-proof car, followed by another with armed guards. All family, down to his grandchildren, now have guards.

He said: "I didn't go back (to Ecuador) until March 2 (2024). At the beginning I wondered if I wanted to go back. But after a while (I thought): 'Yes, it's my life I want to go back.'