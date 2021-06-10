Excavations beneath the road surface near Leeds Corn Exchange have exposed old tram tracks that once ran through the city.

Photographs provided by Leeds Civic Trust show the tramlines in action in the city during the 1950s.

The tramlines are expected to be dug up by the contractors on the site, according to the trust.

It's not the first time the old tramways have resurfaced during modern groundwork.

There are examples of old tram infrastructure that can still be seen around Leeds, including electrical boxes and signage.

Tramlines were also discovered at the junction of York Street and Duke Street.

Clifford Stead from the trust told the YEP: "I had a chat with the contractor, they are digging up the tram lines altogether here.

"The last passenger tram ran on those tracks on November 7th 1959.

"The Corn Exchange was a key tram Interchange."

Leeds Civic Trust: "Tram track has resurfaced at the Corn Exchange!"