Former Bradford Bulls star Bryn Hargreaves 'missing in US for six months' as family step up hunt to find him

Bryn Hargreaves, now 36, retired from rugby league in 2012 when his contract with Bradford Bulls was not renewed, having joined the club in 2010.

He then relocated to the US after meeting his American wife on holiday, but they have since separated and he moved to West Virginia for work.

After a police investigation begun when he went missing at the start of the year failed to find any trace of him, family members from his hometown of Wigan have launched a £20,000 fundraising appeal to hire private investigators to continue the search.

Bryn Hargreaves (with ball) playing for Bradford Bulls in 2012

The former sportsman has a distinctive tattoo of his family crest on his right arm.

His brother Gareth wrote on the Gofundme page: "Bryn has had some unfortunate life events and became isolated due to Covid, leading to mental health issues of late. He had moved to the US to live with his American wife who he met on a holiday to Mexico. He then moved from Pittsburgh to West Virginia for a job transfer.

"We appreciate all the hard work of the local police departments and helpful community, but unfortunately, after five months, there have been no leads or progress."

The last time he was in touch with family was January 3. His apartment was empty when searched with his wallet and keys inside. He was living alone and did not own a car.

Funds donated may also be used for repatriation costs if a body is found, and any surplus will be given to charity.