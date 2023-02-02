Former convent on Filey's historic Victorian seafront to become apartments despite 'insane' parking plans

Scarborough Council is set to approve the conversion of a large Filey building into residential flats despite numerous objections about parking.

The authority’s planning committee has been recommended to approve the change of use of The Convent in Filey into five flats with parking spaces and external alterations.

The plan, submitted by Andrew Gattenby, has received numerous objections from members of the public and will be voted on by councillors on Thursday, February 9.

The convent was owned by the Sisters of Mercy order, who used it as a holiday retreat for nuns until they put it on the market in 2021. It is close to Filey’s historic Victorian seafront, promenade and Glen Gardens.

The convent was sold in 2021

Located on the corner of South Crescent Avenue and The Crescent, the convent and the chapel will be reconfigured to provide the apartments, spread over four floors.

The planning authority has said that the proposed changes to the building, which is located on the edge of the Filey conservation area, are considered to be of “an acceptable scale, form, detailed design and use of materials” and would not harm the overall appearance.

There would be a total of nine car parking spaces including one visitor space and EV charging points.

However, Filey Town Council objected to the plans because the site would be at “the nearest entrance to the children’s play park”.

Several locals have also objected to the plan citing concerns about parking with one public petition calling the plan “insane”.

A petition by Ruth Rowan, which has been co-signed by 10 other people, states that despite plans being amended, drivers will “abandon the idea of parking in a designated place and use the nearby street parking”.

The petitioners state that the plan would further contribute to “the ever-increasing parking problems encountered by the residents of South Crescent Avenue”.

The petition adds: “It is insane to consider allowing cars to manoeuvre at a pedestrian entrance to a very busy public park that is primarily designed for children.”

A report by the planning authority states: “The car parking spaces along South Crescent Avenue will result in cars having to reverse into or out of the spaces as no on-site turning is provided.

“The tandem parking along the existing drive for the largest apartment, whilst not an optimum solution, was an existing arrangement from when the Convent was operational.”

However, the Highway Authority did not object to the plans subject to the implementation of certain conditions and the planning officers concluded that they did not see “reasonable grounds for refusal on points related to the impact of the development on highway safety”.