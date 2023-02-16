Former Great British Bake Off contestant Karen Wright is among the contributors to a new ‘environmentally-friendly’ cookbook, which includes tips for wasting less food and saving energy in the kitchen.

The book, titled Eat Better For Your Pocket And The Planet, has been produced by Wakefield Council, with recipes from the district’s cooking community. Other contributors include The Hepworth Cafe’s head chef and the director of Bear Kitchen, a restaurant and takeaway in the city.

Karen has contributed three recipes as well as tips for using less energy in the kitchen and reducing food bills. She said: “This cookbook has lots of advice to help everyone out in these challenging times. Saving money and wasting less is right up my street so I was keen to be involved. I love to make meals from the stuff I find lurking in the bottom of my fridge.”

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This book is a great place to start if you want to learn how we can have less impact on the environment just by making small changes to the way we eat and shop.

Wakefield Council has produced an environmentally-friendly cookbook with recipes from the district’s cooking community, including former Great British Bake Off contestant Karen Wright. Photo: Andrew Benge/Wakefield Council

"The average family throws away £60 of food every month. If we try to waste less, it means more money in your pocket and it’s better for the planet too.”