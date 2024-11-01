Former Leeds drug dealer who taught himself to paint in prison opens first exhibit

His early life was miles away from the stylish surroundings of London’s Leadenhall Market.

But now Kevin Devonport, a former drug dealer from Leeds who taught himself to paint in prison, has opened his latest exhibition in the capital, reflecting on his experiences through his artwork.

Mr Devonport, who grew up in Swarcliffe and Seacroft, explores themes of consumerism, materiality and identity through 12 paintings in his exhibition called Nothing Ordinary Here.

The award-winning artist, who is a resident at Assembly House art studio in Leeds, has exhibited his work across the UK and Europe.

Kevin Davenport

Mr Devonport left school with no qualifications and got his first criminal conviction for shoplifting aged 15.

He joined the army aged 17 and started taking heroin after leaving the forces aged 21. He served on active duty in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

He soon started dealing heroin to fund his addiction leading to a prison sentence of four years in 1996 for possession with intent to supply.

In 2003 Kevin was sentenced again for two and a half years for drug offences. In 2008 he was jailed for a fourth time with a 13-and-a-half-year sentence for his part in a conspiracy to supply heroin.

Kevin Davenport

He learned to paint in prison and achieved his First-Class Honours BSc in Sociology during his sentence.

Kevin attended forum sessions at the prison organised by Care after Combat where he found his talent for painting.

He said: “I am a really strong advocate for the importance of the arts in terms of rehabilitation. Not only for criminal justice but also people in substance recovery, mental health and ex-military personnel.”

While incarcerated Kevin was awarded a national Koestler Award for his art. The Koestler Awards for arts in criminal justice started in 1962 and each year more than 3,500 people take part.

Following his release Mr Devonport has achieved a host of other awards including The Olympic Art Prize, the Leonardo Da Vinci International Award and the Caravaggio Master Artist Award.

Alongside being a professional artist Kevin has worked with offenders and tutored fine art through a group he ran for over two years alongside a veterans and boxing group.

He still works in the charity sector and has worked very closely with the charity Care After Combat that caters for veterans who have found themselves within the confines of the justice system.

He has revisited prison to share his journey, including returning to speak to his old art class.

His exhibition, Nothing Ordinary Here, is available to view at Brokers Wine Bar in Leadenhall Market, London.