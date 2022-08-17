Former NHS 111 advisor from Yorkshire says she went private because NHS ‘failed’ her

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikiala Hussain, 40, worked as triage and would advise 111 callers looking for NHS care.

She felt passionate about her job and swore she would never have private healthcare after her younger brother received several surgeries for his brain tumours.

However, that changed when Mikiala, who now runs her own beauty business Image Revolution where she lives in Bradford, could not get the care she needed from the NHS.

The mother-of-two was admitted to hospital twice enduring lengthy stays but she was discharged on both occasions without getting to the bottom of what had been the issue.

After being too ill to work and temporarily having to close her business while on NHS waiting lists for specialists, Mikiala sought private healthcare.

Mikiala said: “I had just won a Beautician of the Year award and within three days my life seemed to stop.

“It’s been a real struggle.

Mikiala Hussain said the NHS "failed" her

“With the NHS I had been hospital hopping and sent all over to different people.

“I mentally couldn’t afford to continue like this.

“It seemed ironic that I’d spent time in my former role trying to find people NHS care and now I was having to search for private treatment.”

“I couldn’t afford it and it was against my family’s values but it had really been impacting my mental health.”

Mikiala Hussain before she fell ill

Through a private consultant she discovered it was an issue with her oesophagus known as dysmotility.

Mikiala said she has now “hit a dead end with private” as she’s awaiting results from NHS tests.

She said: “I will be paying privately again once I've been tested for achalasia [a rare disorder of the food pipe] in Leeds.

“It’s still a hot mess. I’m in limbo.

“It’s been a nightmare. I’ve struggled financially, emotionally and physically.

“It’s disappointing I used to work for the NHS which I’ve now had to formally complain about.

“Some days I feel I can’t go on but I keep going because things can only get better.”

She added: “I’m focusing on my health now. I’m having more tests and still on a long waiting list but cannot can’t pay for anymore treatment, so we’re doing what we can to manage.