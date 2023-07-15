All Sections
Former prison officer turned barber has set up new scalp micropigmentation studio next to Wakefield Prison

A senior prison officer from Yorkshire who left her job to pursue her dream as a barber has now evolved her business into tattooing people’s hair follicles on.
Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST

The process, which is called bespoke scalp micropigmentation, is often used for people who have sparse hair because it makes it look much more dense.

Jo Taylor, owner of Follicle Illusion, said: “Each session takes about three hours if it’s just the top doing (front to crown). I use ultra fine needles so that the impressions look just like hair follicles.”

Jo now has a studio in front of the prison on Westgate where she worked.

Follicle IllusionFollicle Illusion
“I couldn’t believe it when I realised the studio I hired’s window looked on to the prison,” she added.

“But my work now is about giving people freedom and confidence as hair loss impacts so many people. It’s incredible to see the transformation.”

Jo had previously retrained as a barber before learning this art five years ago. She said it can be a life changing solution for many people including those suffering from alopecia.

She added that while many people travel abroad for hair transplants, this ‘non-invasive’ procedure is a cost effective solution.

