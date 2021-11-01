Former RAF base now used as TV studio could be turned into research facility

Selby District Council has been asked to grant planning permission for a new facility in a hangar at Leeds East Airport.The hangar is currently used as Church Fenton Yorkshire Studios, which was set up by Screen Yorkshire and property investors Makin Enterprises.

A report submitted by the applicants to the council states: “The whole facility will be dedicated to testing construction products and materials, predominantly used for cladding buildings.

“Following the UK’s departure from the European Union, cladding from both the UK and the EU will undergo the testing to ensure safety standards are met.

Church Fenton runs a hangar at Leeds East Airport

“The aviation use of the wider site and the remainder of the land and buildings at the aerodrome will continue alongside this proposed development.”

A planning application has been submitted by Makin Enterprises and CA Group and they are currently awaiting a decision.