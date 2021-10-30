National Highways is set to carry out essential maintenance on the A64 between Barr Lane and Claxton as well as part of Scotchman Lane.

The maintenance work will see both carriageways resurfaced, new road markings painted, road studs replaced, and drainage work.

The A64 will be closed in both directions between York and Malton for an entire month with work starting on November 1 and is due to be completed in early December, weather permitting.

Resurfacing works will close the A64 at the Barr Lane junction between York and Malton

Drivers are advised to plan their route and allow for extra travel time as a 58-mile diversion will be in place, which has been agreed with police and North Yorkshire County Council, and will increase travel times by up to one hour and 30 minutes.

The official diversion route takes drivers heading west towards York off the A64 at Malton along the A169 to Pickering, along the A170 to Thirsk before joining the A19 south to York.

The road will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

Richard Burgess, National Highways' Project Manager, said: "This work is essential to keep the A64 in a safe, smooth condition for drivers.

"For the safety of roadworkers and the public, we’ll need to close the A64 in both directions between Barr Lane to Claxton overnight from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday. A fully signed diversion via the A169 and A170 will be in place which has been agreed in advance with the police and local authority.