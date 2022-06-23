Former Whitby traditional greengrocer's could become micropub despite noise objections

Timothy John Parratt has applied for a licence to sell alcohol in the Flowergate premises that were previously home to the long-established greengrocer’s Mason’s, in Whitby town centre.

If the council’s licensing sub-committee approves the application next week, the pub will be allowed to serve alcohol seven days a week between the hours of 10am to 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant does not seek permission for performances of live or recorded music, and has committed to putting up “clear and legible notices at all exits requesting the public to respect the needs of local residents, and to leave the premises and the area quietly”.

Flowergate, Whitby

However, several objections have been raised by members of the public as well as by Whitby Town Council.

Submitted by the Town Council’s deputy clerk, an objection was raised on the grounds of preventing public nuisance. It states that the lack of a fire exit is a public safety hazard, adding that “an increase in noise on the residential and holiday accommodation in this area” would be a public nuisance.

While the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner had no objections, similar concerns about noise were brought up by residents living in the area.

One respondent to the public representation said they felt the conversion would have “a detrimental effect on the residents that live directly adjacent, opposite, above, and down Rose and Crown yard”.

They added: “The nature of this street, Flowergate, is that the buildings act as funnels for sound and rebound off each other. We have enough bars and pubs around this area without adding to this problem.”

However, one neighbour did give their support to the planned changes, stating: “My house is attached to [the premises] and I am supportive of the change of use.”

A report from North Yorkshire Police found that between April 2021 to May 2022 there were 94 incidents of criminal or antisocial behaviour within a radius of 100 metres of the proposed premises.

The report adds that if approved, the premises would be in “an area of risk in respect of crime” which is already placing “a significant demand on police resources”.