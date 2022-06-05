Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car in Yorkshire on Jubilee weekend

A four-year-old boy has died in a market town near Saltburn after he was struck by a car on a residential street.

Grampian Road, Skelton-in-Cleveland near Saltburn
Cleveland Police said: "Police can confirm that a four-year-old boy sadly lost his life in a fatal road traffic collision in Skelton-in-Cleveland this afternoon (Saturday).

"Our thoughts are with the boy’s family. Specially trained officers are supporting the boy’s relatives.

"Police were called just after 2pm to Grampian Road in Skelton to a report of a child who had been in collision with a car.

"Officers would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene of this tragic incident.

"Police investigating the circumstances of the collision ask anyone who hasn’t already spoken to them to call 101, reference 095157."

