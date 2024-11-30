Frank Auerbach: Kindertransport survivor, celebrated artist, and British cultural icon
Auerbach was born in Berlin, the son of Max Auerbach, a patent lawyer, and Charlotte Nora Borchardt, who had trained as an artist.
Under the influence of the British writer Iris Origo, his parents sent him to Britain at age seven under the Kindertransport scheme which brought nearly 10,000 mainly Jewish children to Britain to escape Nazi persecution.
Frank departed Germany via Hamburg in April 1939, leaving his parents behind. They died in Auschwitz in 1943.
In Britain, Frank became a pupil at Bunce Court School, near Faversham in Kent, where he excelled in not only art but also drama classes.
Ae almost became an actor, taking a small role in Peter Ustinov’s play House of Regrets at the Unity Theatre in St Pancras, at age 17.
But his interest in art proved a stronger draw and he began studying in London, first at St Martin’s School of Art and then the Royal College of Art. But perhaps the clearest influence on his training came from a series of additional classes he took at London’s Borough Polytechnic, where he and fellow St Martin’s student Leon Kossoff were taught by David Bomberg from 1947 until 1953.
From 1955, Auerbach began teaching in secondary schools, but quickly moved into the visiting tutor circuit at various art schools, including Ravensbourne, Ealing, Sidcup and the Slade School of Art.
His first solo exhibition was at the Beaux Arts Gallery in London in 1956, followed by further solo shows in successive years. In 1978, he was the subject of a major retrospective exhibition at the Hayward Gallery, London, and in 1986 he represented Britain in the Venice Biennale, sharing its main prize, the Golden Lion, with Sigmar Polke.
David Bowie bought and owned Auerbach’s Head of Gerda Boehm as part of his private collection. After Bowie’s death in 2016, the piece was auctioned and sold for £3.8m.
The Tate Britain organised a major retrospective of Auerbach’s work in 2015 and 2016.
He married Julia Wolstenholme, who he had met at the Royal College of Art, and they had a son, Jake, who survives him.
