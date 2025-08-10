Free indoor play areas in Yorkshire including a motorway services
Motorway services used to be a necessity but now they’ve become destinations in their own right.
Welcome Break, Rotherham
Just off Junction 33 of the M1 is Welcome Break in Rotherham with a free indoor play area where you can park for two hours for free. There’s even a free bus that goes here too.
Leeds Playhouse
Above the cafe in the newly refurbished Leeds Playhouse is a sensory play area for little ones.
Soft Play at Wendy’s, Hull
There’s a soft play area free for customers here as well as an arcade area for older children.
Wakefield Museum
Museums are great places for children to play and explore for free. Wakefield Museum at Wakefield One has a child-friendly museum with a little play kitchen, Victorian doll’s house and a range of free family activities.
Leeds City Museum - Toddler Town
In the heart of Leeds’ Millennium Square is the free to enter Leeds City Museum. Upstairs is Toddler Town which is a free play area for little ones inside the museum.
Leeds Central Library - Tiny Totley Studio
An artist-designed space for children of all ages to create, play and enjoy a range of sensory activities.
The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield
There’s a large indoor play area built at the bottom of The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield City Centre.
