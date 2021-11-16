Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre appealing for donations and volunteers ahead of Christmas Festival event

The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) will be running a stall at this year’s Christmas Festival.

The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) will be running a stall at Pocklington’s Christmas Festival on Sunday, November 28, from 1pm to 5pm.

The Friends team is hoping people will suppport them by donation items for the festive tombola.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “We will be running a fun and festive tombola-style game. In the past, people have been generous and we hope we can rely on your generosity again.

“Donations can be dropped off at PAC on Thursday 25 or Friday, November 26, between 11am and 3pm, or on Saturday, November 27, between 10am and 1pm.

“Donations of any kind that are suitable for both children and adults, such as chocolates and bottles of any kind, will be gratefully received.

“We also require volunteers to help run the stall. If you are able to help on the day, even for an hour, we would be very grateful.”