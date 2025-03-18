Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Music Makes Memories’ Friendship Lunches offer the elderly, lonely or those feeling socially isolated the chance to meet old friends and create new friendships. The events feature entertainers singing songs from over the decades, designed to help people to reminisce and make memories.

Kathy says: “The Campaign to End Loneliness says that approximately 7.1 per cent of people in Great Britain (3.83 million) experience chronic loneliness and that loneliness not only impacts your mental health but also increases the risk of early mortality by 26 per cent.

“I have seen first-hand the impact of loneliness and isolation in our local community. After a corporate career in banking and eleven years working in the care sector, I decided to do something to help, and the lunches were born. The growth of the events over the last nine years demonstrates the strong demand for opportunities to bring people together.

Miriam Cates, former MP, with Friendship Lunch organiser Kathy Markwick

“I work with some GP practices who also agree and now 'socially prescribe' the events to patients who are experiencing the effects of loneliness, dementia, or poor mental health. The events currently support over 500 people in South Yorkshire, and it is growing.”

A new Friendship Lunch is launching at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park on Wednesday, March 19. Events already take place elsewhere in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Leeds, and a new one is planned for Doncaster.

“There are so many lovely examples of people we have helped,” Kathy says. “Joyce, who was 93 at the time, was encouraged to join the events by Rotherham NHS. At first, she was reluctant, as she said she felt too old.

“I chatted with her, and sufficed to say, she agreed to join us and now attends events regularly. We are all really looking forward to celebrating her 98th birthday in April.

"I also have fond memories of Len, who spoke to me after an event at which my friend asked him to dance. Len later told me that this had made his day, as he had not danced with anyone for 20 years since his wife died.

"At future events, he would always be one of the first on the dance floor. Sadly, he passed away a couple of years later, but it is heartwarming to know that we enhanced his life in his later years. “

The Friendship Lunches attract a range of guests, including local businessperson Jill White, who takes her mum, Ina, to the events.

