The West Yorkshire spa town has been named as The Sunday Times Best Place to Live in the North and North East.

Praised for tackling "every challenge with gusto", judges spoke of its return in the rankings as "proof you can't keep a good town down".

And across Yorkshire, with six towns and cities featuring from Sheffield to Ripon and the "chocolate-box" appeal of Easingwold, there is much to celebrate.

Ilkley has been named as the best place to live in the North by The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in 2025.

Judge Jayne Dowle, a columnist for The Yorkshire Post, said it's that breadth of choice, from bustling suburbs and hidden jewels of the countryside, that really stands out.

"One of the challenges of Yorkshire is there are so many desirable places and so many places that people want to live," she said.

"This year's list really shows that variety is mind-boggling. No other region compares with what it offers in terms of choice."

The guide, announced on Friday (Mar 21) and to feature in a magazine supplement this weekend, sees Saffron Walden in Essex named the best place to live in the UK.

Yorkshire's winners include Easingwold, Hebden Bridge, Horsforth, Ripon and Sheffield, which "after a few years in the doldrums" is praised for its top state schools.

There was also a slight jibe at the city's tree-cutting saga, which hit the national headlines some years back, with a comment that "despite the best efforts of some, it still has more trees per head of population than any other city in Europe".

The list is enlightening, championing a "wave of cinnamon buns and sourdough" in Sheffield as creative industries and "judicious regeneration" relight the city's fire.

In North Yorkshire, judges described Easingwold as a "Georgian jewel" with all the ingredients of a perfect town, while Calderdale's Hebden Bridge is dubbed "artsy and free-spirited". The town's independent shops get a special mention, with its "laid-back vibe".

Horsforth takes a spot once more, with its sandstone houses and "excellent" schools, while Ripon, in North Yorkshire, is deemed a "little gem" of a city that feels more like a market town.

Ms Dowle, who is based in Barnsley, said Ripon had an "understated" elegance and grace that may be one of Yorkshire's best-kept secrets.

She described it as a "beautiful" city, with its cathedral gifting it a sense of presence and majesty that outweighed its small size.

"The schools are really good as well and that makes it very attractive for families," she added.

Across the country, judges looked at factors from transport to broadband, mobile signal and culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

There are more new entries than ever before in this year’s guide, they said, but sadly no place for many previous winners including York and Winchester.

A sense of community was favoured, it said, over "famous names with high house prices".

Ms Dowle has been on the judging panel for more than five years. All the judges, she said, were invested.

They visit each location, going into shops and talking to local people. Spend time in a cafe, to "watch the world go by" and get a feel for each individual town and city.

When it came to 'her 10 pennies' worth', she added, it was a very considered process.

"It comes down to the really quite subtle differences, and they do change year by year," she said.

Of Ilkley, named as overall winner for the North and North East, she spoke of the town's "energy and vigour".

She cited its central fountain, with its recent restoration, and the scores of supporters which have added their backing to the town’s beer festival, as well as the local Rotary Club's charity efforts, often unseen and behind the scenes.

"It's a tremendous community spirit that really stands out," she said. "People really are involved in making the town a better place to live.

"It's people of all ages, that are really invested in their community."

When it came to Yorkshire generally, she added, there was much to celebrate and to champion, she said.

"We are the biggest county in the whole of the UK, with five million people living here,” said Ms Dowle.