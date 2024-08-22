From setback to success: Becca loses 7 Stone

How many of us have faced a setback in our life? Times when things just don’t go our way.For Becca Horne from Redcar being asked to leave a ride at Alton Towers as she couldn’tsafely fit on was the final straw! Becca says she had struggled to lose weight in the past but after her dad joined Slimming World and lost weight successfully, she decided that she would do the same! It was a decision she says “changed her life” as she went on to lose 7stone!

Becca says: “like many people I have struggled with my weight over the years but joining Slimming world has made such a difference! I soon began to realise I’m not alone on my weight loss journey and being with a group of people who understand helps massively!Slimming world has changed my life as I can eat real food and lose weight. I’ve always loved a takeaway pizza, parmos, chips! Now I’ve learnt how to make them myself and so I never feel like I’m missing out on anything! I have learned so much about myself on this journey I feel brilliant, and my friends and family have noticed the difference in my confidence too”.

Jen Richardson runs the Guisborough group and is Becca’s Slimming World Consultant. Jen says: “When Becca walked through the doors to my group that first night, I could see she was absolutely ready to make a fresh start. Each week, with support, she grew in confidence. It’s been brilliant hearing how she has learnt to turn her favourite takeaways into healthier versions cooked at home, and now Becca prefers her takeaways and has saved money too! I’m so proud of her and how far she has come – not only with her weight loss but also with her confidence and self-compassion.”

Becca’s weight loss has brought health benefits too with Becca saying she has not only reduced her blood pressure but her PCOS symptoms have eased also! ‘ I feel great’ she says 'Even the fact I can now enjoy activity with my kids means that I’m able to enjoy family life and be the mum I want to be more easily. And of course I can enjoy any ride at a theme park and not have to face the horror I felt that day! I would say to anyone who wants to lose weight go along to your local group , you wont regret it and it could be the best decisionyou ever make! ‘