She has been a writer in residence in locations as varied as the Tate Modern art gallery, the London Underground and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

Now author Sarah Butler’s latest project is taking her to Selby, where she will help to capture what makes the market town special.

Fascinated by the relationships between stories, places and communities, Sarah’s work explores identity, belonging, landscape and home.

Sarah Butler has become writer in residence for Selby Stories.

Her project, My Town, will see Sarah collect stories about Selby and share them with others, building up a rich picture of the town’s historic market place, in particular.

Sarah, who has had three novels published by Picador in the UK, will have a stall at Selby Market through July and August and people are invited to speak to her about their memories of Selby.

“It’s always a privilege to work on projects like Selby Stories – listening to people talk about their town and their relationship with it,” she says.

“I’m really excited to get to know Selby through the stories of its people, and to share those stories on the project blog and later through temporary installations in Selby itself.”

Selby Stories is running until late 2023 and will include artist residencies, singing and song writing, projection, music and performance, celebrating what makes Selby unique.

The programme has begun with artist in residence Serena Partridge. Yorkshire textile artist Serena is creating miniscule embroideries destined to adorn the hidden nooks and crannies of the 900-year-old Selby Abbey.

She spent last winter gaining inspiration from almost a thousand years of history, craftsmanship and stories that surround the Abbey and the generations of people who have worked, volunteered, worshipped and visited.

Selby Stories is the cultural programme for the Selby High Street Heritage Action Zone, part of a government-funded scheme led by Historic England, which aims to breathe new life into local high streets by regenerating historic buildings and engaging communities with art and cultural projects.

Selby is one of more than 60 high streets in the country to receive a share of funding, with additional cash coming from Selby District Council.

Coun Tim Grogan, lead executive member for health and culture at the council, says: “I know there will be a wealth of stories out there that local residents will be able to contribute to this project.

“Capturing these memories is a great way to preserve this part of our history for posterity. I hope residents will take this opportunity to share their stories with Sarah and at the same time find out more about all the activities planned as part of Selby Stories.”

On August 15 and 22, there will be a chance to meet Serena, as she stitches pieces live in Selby Abbey between 10am and 1pm.

Other events this summer include a wooden frame that will be moved around the town to capture Selby’s best views, with local residents having the chance to nominate their favourite locations.