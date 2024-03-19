For one Yorkshire-based writer that dream has continued for far longer than he could have hoped and he has now turned some of his stories and memories into an entertaining book – A Miner's Lamp And A Brass Table.

Guy Williams is well-known to cricket and rugby fans across the county for his long-standing coverage of Yorkshire County Cricket Club and, in The Yorkshire Post, Rotherham Titans and Doncaster Knights rugby clubs, documenting their highs and lows across the seasons.

Yorkshire-based journalist Guy Williams has written a book about his 50 years working in the media.

But as well as writing on cricket and rugby union, Guy, who lives in Barkston Ash near Tadcaster, has also done many stories with a wide range of public figures from politics, show business and industry.

With more than 50 years of working in the media behind him he said the time was right to share his recollections.

He said: “I have had such a wonderful and varied career covering all sorts of interesting events and people so it was very enjoyable to take the time to sit down and write about some of the highlights. I have been incredibly lucky to meet and talk to some titanic figures from the worlds of politics and sport.”

Guy’s first passion was writing but he entered the world of journalism in broadcasting with BBC Radio Leicester before joining BBC News in London to become part of the House of Commons parliamentary team and then onto a role at Broadcasting House.

It was there that he mingled with the stars including the great Terry Wogan. Guy said: “I remember writing the script for the news bulletin and walking into the studio while Terry was presenting. Somehow the paper slipped out of my hand and landed in the waste paper bin, quick as a flash Terry said ‘I’d leave that there if I was you Guy, best place for it!’

"He was a brilliant broadcaster and had a way of putting you at ease when you worked with him.”

Cricket has been an ever-present during Guy’s career and the book is full of stories from several of the greatest batsmen ever to play the sport – Sir Don Bradman, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tells the story of a young Joe Root impressing former Yorkshire left-hand batter Kevin Sharp, who was working as a batting coach for the county after he had retired.

"Joe was watching a particularly intense net session of short-pitched bowling practice for the senior players that Sharp was leading at Headingley,” said Guy. “When it came to his turn Kevin Sharp asked Joe what he wanted to worked on. What kind of session did he want.

"He told Sharp that he wanted to do what the older players were doing – exactly the same. And he performed brilliantly, showing all the class and how much time he has to play the ball which have made him one of England’s greatest ever players.”