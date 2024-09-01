From the lovestruck cook to the thief inmate - secrets of Yorkshire workhouse revealed

Walking through the genteel streets of Ripon, it’s easy to imagine the well-to-do of Victorian Yorkshire society going about their day-to-day lives, perhaps worshipping in the Cathedral or shopping in the market place.

But 19th century Ripon was also full of hardship - and was home to a workhouse, where Yorkshire’s poorest and most deprived were forced to enter.

Now the stories of seven of those people is at the heart of a new audio-tour and exhibition, aiming to create emotional connections to the past.

Staff at Ripon Museums have poured over original newspaper reports, workhouse censuses, and court records to uncover hidden tales of hardship.

The result is Fractured Soles - a walking tour through the city’s old workhouse complete with powerful audio performances that deepen understanding of the Victorian welfare system.

Seven distinct experiences are explored through the exhibition at the workhouse - from that of a young mother separated from her family, to the master and workhouse matron tasked with running the establishment.

The stories have been curated by Helena Fox, a playwright, in conjunction with volunteers, local families, and community contributors, to ensure the exhibition is as accessible as possible.

Laura Allan, curator, said: “We have been deeply inspired by our collaboration with Helena and our community participants. They have given a voice to ordinary people from the past in a truly authentic and moving way.

“The result is an emotional journey through the Workhouse, offering visitors a poignant glimpse into the lives of the families who once resided here.”

One example is that of Christiana, who entered the workhouse as a young girl and spent much of her life in its confines. She began helping her mother in the kitchens and then she was appointed as a cook.

As researchers followed Christiana’s journey, they discovered that she eventually married William Turner - the workhouse porter.

Ms Allan explained: “We envisaged a bit of a love story. She entered the workhouse as a pauper and then left to have children. It’s a nice, completely true story.”

A less happy tale is that of William Wintersgill, a workhouse inmate who stole the Master’s daughter’s purse and was sent to the House of Correction. His story also features a sensory element where, after listening to his story accessed through a QR code, children can explore a Victorian style truncheon and handcuffs.

“It’s bringing these stories to life,” Ms Allan said. “People can touch and feel the objects and it’s another way to tell the story.