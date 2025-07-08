Fulford Cemetery: Council takes over burial ground amid furore over upkeep
Fulford Cemetery’s managers on the area’s parish council announced earlier this year that they would no longer tend hundreds of older graves on the site, owing to high maintenance costs.
The decision sparked criticism from bereaved family members and campaigners who deemed the situation “horrendous.”
The site was managed by Fulford Parish Council, who said running costs had risen to £190,000 annually.
But the City of York Council has now announced it will take temporary management of the site.
A council document said that fewer people choosing burials over lower-cost cremations had led to income streams falling.
A spokesperson for Fulford Parish Council said: “We welcome the constructive discussions we've had with City of York Council in recent months over the future of Fulford Cemetery.
“It has been a challenging time trying to establish a financially-sustainable service as people have increasingly opted for alternatives to burial at our site and other cemeteries across the country.
“A decision that provides immediate security for the future of the service is urgently needed as Fulford Parish Council is unable to financially support this city-wide service indefinitely."
The City of York Council will manage to site until at least August 2026 “in order to stabilise the finances of the burials service for the city and determine future management arrangements for this vital service,” it said.
Two “action days” are being planned for later this month for volunteers to help upkeep the cemetery, the council said.
A spokesperson added: “Fulford Parish Council and City of York Council are acutely aware of the importance of this site to the families of loved ones buried there, a key reason why action is being taken now to secure the site for generations to come.”