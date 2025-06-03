Fulford Cemetery: Outrage over council plans to stop cutting grass around graves
Fulford Cemetery, on the outskirts of the city, is run by Fulford Parish Council who say they can’t afford the upkeep of older graves, which are now overgrown.
Running costs have jumped to £190,000 since 2021, but a lack of people choosing burial over cremation means the cemetery’s income streams have dropped, the council said.
It will now only maintain upkeep of newer graves, as well as the military and children’s area of the cemetery.
The cemetery is non-denominational and also has over 200 war graves.
But a petition started by York resident Shane Sayner against the cuts has received over 500 signatures.
Mr Sayner, a cleaner and campaigner, said: “I went down to the cemetery and it’s horrendous.
“Some of the graves you now can’t even see.
“People are just completely outraged - it’s ridiculous.
“When people have paid good money to a cemetery for a funeral, they expect it to be kept well. Some people have also brought up it’s actually a fire hazard - the grass is that high.”
People who want an individual grave maintained outside of the protected areas can opt to pay a £67 fee to the council.
But some four staffing roles which dealt with grave maintenance and gravedigging have been cut, with just two-three staff members now looking after the site.
This will further reduce to two in August, the council said.
A statement from Fulford Parish Council read: “The only possible area where future savings could be made has been employment costs and this has necessarily resulted in changes being made to levels of staffing, and consequently this has impacted the frequency and acreage of grass cutting in the Cemetery grounds.
“This is not a situation in which anyone at the Parish Council wanted to be, and no decisions taken by the Parish Council in this regard have been taken lightly, quite the contrary.”