Full cast of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at the Bridlington Spa is announced

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan cast will be at the Bridlington Spa from Tuesday, December 14.

The popular venue will be joining forces once again with award-winning pantomime producers Paul Holman Associates to present this year’s production.

Originally planned for last Christmas but postponed due to Covid, the production marks the welcome homecoming of the annual Christmas pantomime.

The greatly-anticipated production will star Michael Auger from Britain’s Got Talent winning musical theatre group Collabro in the title role of Peter Pan.

After wowing the BGT judges the boys went on to conquer the hearts of the British public winning the eighth series with one of the highest majorities in the show’s history.

Collabro has since gone on to enjoy phenomenal success with five studio albums under their belt and a string of worldwide sell-out tours across the UK, America and Asia.

Peter Pan will also see two of Bridlington panto’s favourite comedy talents take to the stage once more.

Joe Standerline who has starred as the flamboyantly funny Dame in numerous Brid Spa pantos will be back in sensational style as Dame Nora Bone.

He will be joined by Troy Harris whose high energy performance and quick-witted ad libs made him an instant hit with Bridlington audiences when he starred as the hilarious Buttons in Cinderella in 2019.

Other cast members include Darren Clewlow-Smith as Captain Hook and Mr Darling, Sophie Holt as Wendy Darling, Nicole Turner as Mrs Darling and Tiger Lily, Michael Thornton as Bill Jukes and Brave, Mia Graves as Cecco and Brave and Shea Napper as Starky and Brave.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “Panto is the perfect tonic for the tough times we’ve all endured recently.

“We are so happy to be back at Bridlington Spa at the most special time of year and to be bringing some long-awaited and much-needed magic, laughter and the sense of community that we have all been missing so much.”

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan runs at Bridlington Spa from Tuesday, December 14 to Monday, January 3, 2022.